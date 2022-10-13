Sky Cams
Metropolitan Planning Commission votes against zoning changes

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Metropolitan Planning Commission has decided they will not recommend a proposed change for the Planned Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center.

The commission voted 5 to 4 after hearing from community members at their meeting Tuesday night.

Officials from the Savannah Economic Development Authority have petitioned for the plot of land to be rezoned from light industrial to heavy industrial use.

SEDA says this would attract better jobs.

People who live in that area believe the land clearing for the planned site has caused flooding and structural issues in their homes.

The planning commission’s next meeting will be Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

