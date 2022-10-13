Sky Cams
Missing toddler believed to be dead, according to Chatham Co. Police

(Chatham County Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department and the FBI have confirmed that they believe 20-month-old Quinton Simon is dead.

CCPD and the FBI have notified Quinton’s family.

Police say they have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in in his disappearance and death.

Police say that no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed at this time.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley will hold a news conference tomorrow to give more details and to answer questions.

Quinton disappeared from his home in Chatham County one week ago.

