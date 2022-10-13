Records reveal history of toddler’s mother

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County toddler who has been missing for over a week now is believed to be dead.

Chatham County Police say the evidence they have gathered led them to this decision.

The one-year-old’s mother Leilani Simon is also now the prime suspect.

While Leilani has no charges here in Chatham County, she does have a felony charge in North Carolina.

Last November, she was arrested in Dunn, North Carolina, where she was living.

She was charged with Felony Larceny by an Employee.

That’s after she stole $20 from her employer.

It’s a small amount of money but any amount of theft is an automatic felony in North Carolina.

Police and court records paint a picture of tense and divided home in the weeks leading up to Quinton Simon’s disappearance.

We told you about this police report from September 7th.

It shows Quinton’s mom called police after a reported fight with Quinton’s grandma over laundry.

Quinton’s mom didn’t press charges.

The police report shows Leilani told police she was on probation at the time.

And her mother told police that Leilani had a history of stealing from her and buying drugs.

The next day, September 8th, Leilani’s mother filed paperwork to evict the young couple.

She says her daughter got that paperwork two weeks later, around September 26th.

And, on Wednesday, September 28th, Chatham County Judge Lisa Colbert ordered Quinton’s mom to start paying child support for Quinton and his older sibling.

Quinton’s grandma had sole custody of both children.

That order came exactly a week before Quinton vanished.

On October 5th, Leilani reported her 1-year-old son, Quinton, missing.

She told police her boyfriend was the last one to see him around 6 a.m. that morning.

One week later, police named Leilani as the lone suspect.

