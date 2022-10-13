Sky Cams
Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce holds annual business awards

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Celebrating excellence in business.

The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce holding its annual business awards ceremony today.

The Chamber recognized business owners who have gone above and beyond for our community.

Some of the categories businesses could be nominated for included Small Business of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, and Environmental Excellence Award.

The chambers small business and events manager, Conni Reynolds says some of the awards have been long overdue.

“This is our first time back in two years so we’re so glad to be back together and to recognize the businesses who we haven’t been able to recognize in the past few years.”

If you have a business you would like to nominate in the future, head to the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce website.

