Savannah’s first Peace Pole ready for dedication

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In today’s day and age there’s plenty of things that can divide us.

But one local group is making an effort to unite our community in the pursuit of something we all could use more of, peace.

“I really feel enough people focus on peace and make the one hundred percent commitment that they’re going to be a peaceful presence in the world that it will shift the consciousness of our planet and we’ll see a transformation of humanity,” said Unity Savannah Reverend Dale Worley.

Peace, it seems so simple, but can often so hard to find, until now.

“We’re dedicating a peace pole on our grounds,” says Rev. Worley.

The peace pole at Unity Savannah is one of 200 thousand around the world, but the first in Savannah and, “as far as we know this is only the second peace pole to be planted in the state of Georgia,” said Reverend Worley.

For the most part peace poles are all look the same and say the same thing, “May Peace Prevail on Earth.”

But what makes each of them unique are the languages it’s written in.

“The eight different languages on the pole at unity Savannah are Gullah Geechee, Muskogee Creek, English, Spanish, Hebrew, Arabic, Aramaic and Sanskrit,” says Rev. Worley.

So, why those languages?

“We want to honor the people that live here. We want people to feel like this is their pole. Like this isn’t just Unity Savannah’s peace pole but it belongs to the whole community,” explains Rev. Worley.

So, no matter your race, religion or the language you speak, if you’re looking for peace you now have a physical place to find it.

A place to remind us that maybe who we are and what we want isn’t all that different.

“We feel that even though you might see a lot of chaos and strife on the news or social media, in everyone’s heart we all want to live in a peaceful world. This is just a way to bring us together,” said Rev. Worley.

They will be holding an official dedication and celebration for the Peace Pole this Sunday from 1:30 to 3pm at Unity Savannah.

They say everyone is invited to attend.

