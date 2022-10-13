Shelters opening extra bed space as homeless camp closes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People in the homeless camp under the Truman Parkway in Savannah were evicted at 1 o’clock this afternoon.

As folks were forced out of the place they call home, the city says partner organizations like the Salvation Army and Union Mission opened up extra bed space to accommodate them.

We stopped by Old Savannah City Mission, another group that helps the homeless population. They say they can house up to 150 men and were expecting an increase in occupancy.

“We have to make sure we have extra food in to feed these people when they come and then we have to rearrange our dormitories upstairs some to accommodate the extra people and by the way they are already coming. We’ve had several people show up here today,” said Larry McDaniel, the founder and executive director of Old Savannah City Mission.

He says they’ll offer whatever help they can.

“We won’t turn anybody away; we’ll find a place for them. I understand at that one camp there are about 40 people that are going to be displaced... we could take all of them if we need to.

To be clear, Old Savannah City Mission is a men’s only shelter, so they are not able to take in the women residents from the camp underneath Truman Parkway but McDaniel says they’re working on a plan to build a women and children space in the coming years.

