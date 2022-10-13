Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

South Carolina Land Trust Days

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Through out the month of October, the South Carolina Land Trust Network is encouraging you to look for ways to connect and protect the places important to you.

Kristin Williams, the executive director of the Open Land Trust in Beaufort joined WTOC on Morning Break with a look at “Land Trust Days.”

There are some events you can tap into this month - including this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing toddler believed to be dead, according to Chatham Co. Police
Homeless camp
Homeless camp to be evicted by Thursday
Records shed light on missing toddler’s family
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
One week since the disappearance of Quinton Simon
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
15-year-old dead following shooting on 3rd St. in Garden City

Latest News

‘Iron Family’ documentary premiering Friday
‘Iron Family’ documentary premiering Friday
Balance and Fall Prevention Awareness
Balance and Fall Prevention Awareness
Emily’s Trick or Treat coming to Savannah
Emily’s Trick or Treat coming to Savannah
South Carolina Land Trust Days
South Carolina Land Trust Days