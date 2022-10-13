Suspect arrested in shooting on Roberts Lane in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - 29-year-old Joe Justin Fields was arrested today in connection to the shooting that injured one person on Roberts Lane Wednesday night.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, probable cause was established through the investigation.

Fields was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He is incarcerated and awaiting a bond hearing.

The sheriff’s office also says the victim is in stable condition.

One person has been injured in a shooting on Roberts Lane in Grays Hill, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the area of Roberts Lane and Trask Parkway at around 5:10 p.m. for a shots fired call.

According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies arrived they found a man with gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are currently on scene investigating.

Expect to see an increase of law enforcement in the area.

