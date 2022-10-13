Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Taco Bell’s nacho fries are back for a limited time

The loaded fries are topped with marinated steak and Truff’s hot sauce.
The loaded fries are topped with marinated steak and Truff’s hot sauce.(Taco Bell via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Nacho fries are back on Taco Bell’s menu for a limited time – and with a new topping.

Starting Oct. 13, Taco Bell will be offering “loaded Truff nacho fries,” teaming up with popular sauce brand Truff for a spicy collaboration.

The loaded fries are topped with marinated steak and Truff’s hot sauce.

The item will be available for the next two weeks or while supplies last.

The original nacho fries with cheese sauce will also be available.

Copyright 2022 Gray News. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Missing toddler believed to be dead, according to Chatham Co. Police
Homeless camp
Homeless camp to be evicted by Thursday
Records shed light on missing toddler’s family
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
One week since the disappearance of Quinton Simon
Check cashing scam in Evans Co.
Warrants issued for 27 people following $70,000 check cashing scam in Evans Co.

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
FILE: The New York Stock Exchange is pictured in this photo from 2016.
Stocks swing higher in Wall Street’s latest corkscrew moves
CCPD update on Quinton Simon
Alex Murdaugh
Date set for Alex Murdaugh murder trial
From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17