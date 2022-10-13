Witnesses say police took 15 minutes to respond to shots fired on W. Jones St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gunshots fired in downtown Savannah yesterday during the lunch hour had residents concerned about the increasing gun violence across the city.

“It says with you,” said a woman, who described the mayhem that unfolded on West Jones Street.

At about 12:15 pm Wednesday, she and others who spoke to WTOC News said they heard six to seven rapid fire gunshots. A resident said she looked out the window and watched 25 people drop to the ground. They were waiting in line to eat at Mrs. Wilkes Dining Hall, a popular tourist destination in downtown Savannah, she said.

“Everyone in Mrs. Wilkes’ line threw themselves to the ground. People were screaming and crying. I thought someone had been shot because everyone was lying on the ground,” the woman said.

One witness interviewed by WTOC says the gunfire came from a black 4-door sedan with tinted windows that drove down West Jones Street. It appeared to be shooting at another vehicle in front of it. Both drivers sped away on Whitaker Street.

The woman who saw the shooting said she called 911 and ran across the street to check on people.

No one was hurt, she said.

“I really thought everyone was shot,” she said. “These people were standing within feet of the shooting car. I just think that’s alarming for them and the city.”

She’s also concerned about how long it took for the first police officer to arrive. She and others WTOC spoke to said it took more than 15 minutes after the 911 call.

The gunfire on West Jones Street is in addition to two shootings Savannah Police have responded to this week in which someone was shot. The number of shootings across the city has surpassed 100 for the year. It reached a high point in July, according to police shooting data analyzed by WTOC Investigates.

“I’m afraid this is happening so often that we’re becoming so used to it,” said the woman, who witnessed the shots fired on West Jones Street.

WTOC is not revealing the identities of those who witnessed the gunfire because they said they fear for their safety.

WTOC has asked Savannah Police for details about the incident and why it took more than 15 minutes for an officer to arrive. We’ll update this news report once we hear back.

