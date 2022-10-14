Sky Cams
2022 Effingham County Fair is underway

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The 78th Effingham County Fair is officially underway!

People from all over the Coastal Empire make the trip every year for rides, food and nine days of family fun.

You got until next Saturday to join in on the fun.

Admission is $5 dollars for everyone six and up while kids five and under get in for free.

There’s exhibits, concessions, rides, and more.

Gates open at 5 p.m. on weekdays and even earlier on the weekends - 1 p.m. this Saturday and 2 p.m. this Sunday.

For more information, click here.

