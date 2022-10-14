Dry moves in for the weekend!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The cold front has passed through a we’ll start feeling the nicer air this morning with lows in the mid 50s.

Temperatures are MUCH cooler this morning thanks to yesterday's cold front! pic.twitter.com/bUCw4K8YJC — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) October 14, 2022

Highs will be in the upper 70s on Friday with plenty of sunshine around. This will be nearly-perfect weather for the first day of the Ogeechee Seafood Festival in Richmond Hill! The drier air will even bring in an opportunity to open your windows Friday evening.

This weekend will be a great one to spend outside, with morning lows in the low 50s on Saturday, with inland areas in the upper 40s. Clear conditions persist through the weekend with highs in the lower 80s.

Another front moves in on Monday, leading to a reinforcing shot of colder air. There’s also a slight chance of rain on Monday, even so, that is our best chance of rain out of the next week.

After highs reach about 80 on Monday, we’ll top out near 70 on Tuesday. Wednesday morning will be one of the coolest of the season, with lows in the mid 40s possible for Savannah and the surrounding communities. This could be the coolest morning in about 6 months! Highs will only be in the mid 60s on Wednesday, really giving us a fall treat.

Tropical update:

Tropical Storm Karl will move into Mexico later today, bringing heavy rain and the potential for mudslides with it. This will not have an impact on the United States. There is an area of potential development off the west coast of Africa, but it only has a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

