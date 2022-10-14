Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Dry moves in for the weekend!

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The cold front has passed through a we’ll start feeling the nicer air this morning with lows in the mid 50s.

Highs will be in the upper 70s on Friday with plenty of sunshine around. This will be nearly-perfect weather for the first day of the Ogeechee Seafood Festival in Richmond Hill! The drier air will even bring in an opportunity to open your windows Friday evening.

This weekend will be a great one to spend outside, with morning lows in the low 50s on Saturday, with inland areas in the upper 40s. Clear conditions persist through the weekend with highs in the lower 80s.

Another front moves in on Monday, leading to a reinforcing shot of colder air. There’s also a slight chance of rain on Monday, even so, that is our best chance of rain out of the next week.

After highs reach about 80 on Monday, we’ll top out near 70 on Tuesday. Wednesday morning will be one of the coolest of the season, with lows in the mid 40s possible for Savannah and the surrounding communities. This could be the coolest morning in about 6 months! Highs will only be in the mid 60s on Wednesday, really giving us a fall treat.

Tropical update:

Tropical Storm Karl will move into Mexico later today, bringing heavy rain and the potential for mudslides with it. This will not have an impact on the United States. There is an area of potential development off the west coast of Africa, but it only has a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing toddler believed to be dead, according to Chatham Co. Police
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Police give update on Quinton Simon, mother only suspect in toddler’s death at this time
Homeless camp
Homeless camp to be evicted by Thursday
City of Savannah evicts homeless camp under the Truman Parkway
City of Savannah evicts homeless camp under the Truman Parkway
Police on scene of shots fired on West Jones Street.
Witnesses say police took 15 minutes to respond to shots fired on W. Jones St.

Latest News

High pressure moving in
Dave's 6pm Forecast
Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 10-13-2022
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
A cold front moves in today, drier weather settles in!
Cold front clears today!
Andrew's Thursday morning forecast 10.13