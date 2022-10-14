‘The Early Years’ exhibit at Savannah State University

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new art exhibit is now open on the campus of Savannah State University with a companion exhibit at the Telfair Museums Jepson Center downtown.

It pays tribute to an important figure in the school’s past.

Peggy Blood, a professor of Fine Arts, Humanities and Wellness at Savannah State joined WTOC on Morning Break to talk more about the art exhibit entitled “The Early Years.”

