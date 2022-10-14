Festival on Main returns to Hardeeville

HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WTOC) - There are lots of events happening all around our area this weekend, including in the Lowcountry.

Hardeeville’s Festival on Main is the city’s biggest event of the year! The party starting at 5 o’clock as last minute set up continues.

Last year about 5,000 to 6,000 people came to enjoy the festival. The parks and rec department said earlier they’re expecting a similar turnout this time around.

”We’re a small town here in the beautiful Lowcountry area of Hardeeville and we’re a department of about five, so for us to be able to put this on with all the city departments it’s huge for us. Since last year we had such success, we’ve been planning like I said for a whole entire year and as you can see behind me all the rides which are always popular are back and we are so excited to kick it off tonight,” said Jennifer Combs, the director of Parks, Recreations and Tourism.

Tonight, the festival starts at 5 p.m. and tomorrow all the rides will start at 11 a.m.

They’ll have food and drink vendors out here all day so definitely something to put on the calendar if you’re looking to get out of the house this weekend!

