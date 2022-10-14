Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Flu getting early start this season, health officials say

Doctors said they're concerned about the strong start of this year's flu season.
Doctors said they're concerned about the strong start of this year's flu season.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about this year’s flu season.

They said they already see signs that the virus is spreading and gathering speed across the U.S. even earlier than usual.

One California high school said they saw about a thousand absences this week out of 2,600 students.

Health officials said that because of social distancing and masking during the COVID pandemic, flu nearly disappeared in the U.S.

That means most people haven’t been exposed to the virus in two years, leading to lower immunity.

They said they are encouraging people to get their flu shots as soon as possible.

Flu activity in the U.S. usually starts to increase in October, and peaks between December and February.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing toddler believed to be dead, according to Chatham Co. Police
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Police give update on Quinton Simon, mother only suspect in toddler’s death at this time
City of Savannah evicts homeless camp under the Truman Parkway
City of Savannah evicts homeless camp under the Truman Parkway
Homeless camp
Homeless camp to be evicted by Thursday
Records reveal history of toddler’s mother

Latest News

FILE - Susana Lujano, left, a “Dreamer" from Mexico who lives in Houston, joins other activists...
Judge rules new DACA program can continue temporarily
Actor Robbie Coltrane arrives at the "Great Expectations" photo call as part of the BFI London...
Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter’s Hagrid, dies at 72
Police lights
Students injured after Wayne Co. school bus rolls over
FILE - St. Louis Cardinals ace reliever Bruce Sutter celebrates after the last out in the ninth...
Bruce Sutter, Hall of Famer and Cy Young winner, dies at 69
Calhoun Square
Coalition to Rename Calhoun Square gathers ahead of city council vote