Fort Pulaski birthday celebration this Saturday
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Pulaski was almost 100 years old already when it was proclaimed a National Monument.
Saturday, you can help celebrate the 98th anniversary of that designation with tours, cannon firings and even a little baseball.
Joel Cadoff is the services program manager at Fort Pulaski, he joined WTOC on Morning Break with a look ahead to the celebration.
