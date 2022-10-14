Fort Pulaski birthday celebration this Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Pulaski was almost 100 years old already when it was proclaimed a National Monument.

Saturday, you can help celebrate the 98th anniversary of that designation with tours, cannon firings and even a little baseball.

Joel Cadoff is the services program manager at Fort Pulaski, he joined WTOC on Morning Break with a look ahead to the celebration.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.