Georgia native plays alongside Keith Urban after suffering brain damage

By Sam Bauman
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Earlier this week we introduced you to Destiny Rhodes.

Destiny suffered brain damage as a child and as a result dealt with cognitive impairments, like regular seizures and a struggle to communicate most of her life.

That is until she discovered Keith Urban’s music which she soon learned to play by herself with a dream of one day joining him on stage.

A dream that last night in Savannah came true.

One day later and it’s still hard to wrap her mind around.

“Like last night was the best night of my life. I’ve never had this happen in my life,” said Rhodes.

Destiny Rhodes finally meeting the man she says changed her life.

“It was perfect.”

As for what the two talked about...

“Guitar stuff of course because that’s what we love doing.”

And on this night, they would get to share their love of music together on stage.

A moment Destiny seemed well, destined for.

“I was ready. I don’t think I was as nervous as I would be because, like I said, he feels like a guitar buddy to me.”

Although many say you never want to meet your heroes, for Destiny the reality was far better than the dream.

“Keith Urban thank you for like letting me have this opportunity with you, he’s such a nice genuine talented man, to everybody.”

And for all those other dreamers out there like Destiny.

“Be a wild heart just live your dream, whatever you love doing. If you keep going it will bring you somewhere.”

