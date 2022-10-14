Georgia Southern to host 2023 Governor’s Honor’s Program

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting next summer, Georgia Southern University will welcome hundreds of high school students for honors studies and an inside look at college.

Officials at Georgia Southern say getting the chance to host the Governor’s Honor’s Program is big enough, but even more crucial right now.

The program brings together 700 or so high school juniors and seniors each summer to study math, science, the arts, or other subject for a four week session.

This comes at a time when universities statewide are seeing fewer students enroll and competition for recruits is even tougher. University leaders hope this gives them an inside track.

“For Georgia Southern, it means exposure to have 700 students a year who happen to be among the best and brightest from across the state of Georgia,” said associated V.P. Annalee Ashley.

Georgia’s Governor’s Honor Program began in 1963 and is the oldest program of its kind in the nation.

Southern will host it for the next three summers. The students live on campus during the program.

The university also gets to host the roughly 1,500 students who apply for the program during an interview process in the spring.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.