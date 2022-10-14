Sky Cams
Hinesville man dies after tree falls on him(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has died after a tree fell on him in Hinesville.

According to Detective William Oberlander, detectives responded to the 900 block of Fox Haven Court just after 5 p.m.

Hinesville Police said that a man, who was cutting a tree in his front yard, died when the tree fell on him.

Detective Oberlander said it is unknown if the man was cutting the tree when he was hit by it.

Police said parts of the tree also fell on the roof of his home.

The incident is still under investigation.

