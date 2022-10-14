INTERVIEW: Dr. Gregory Charlop, founder of the “Women’s Sports Forum” and author of “From Soccer to C-Suite”

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The past few years have marked monumental steps in women’s sports.

Teams like the U.S. National Soccer team, the WNBA and individuals like Simone Biles are all huge inspirations to young girls everywhere.

We all know the intense training these athletes face from a very early age, but the skills they are learning can go above and beyond their games.

Joining us live is Dr. Gregory Charlop, founder of the “Women’s Sports Forum” and author of “From Soccer to C-Suite.”

With research showing that over 90% of C-suite women played youth sports, Dr. Greg made it his mission to promote girls’ athletics and leadership.

