“Iron Family” documentary premieres Friday night

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A documentary by a Savannah State University literature professor will be shown for the first time in Savannah tonight.

It’s called “Iron Family.”

It’s the story of a young woman with Down Syndrome, who is obsessed with soap operas, Barbie dolls and Matthew McConaughey and every summer for the past six years has written and performed a different play bringing those three themes together in her home town of Iron River, Michigan.

We spoke with Jasmin and the director about the film.

The premiere is tonight at 7 p.m

It’s happening at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center on Montgomery Street.

It’s $10 at the door and there’s a Q and A with Jazmin and the film makers afterward.

