Liberty Co. board of education proposes millage rate increase

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in Liberty County, you might notice some changes to your property taxes soon.

The Liberty County Board of Education has recommended a change to their millage rate.

Liberty County School System officials say while the proposed millage rate is technically an increase in the suggested rollback rate, it’s actually a decrease compared to millage rates in years prior.

A graph shows the millage rates in Liberty County over the past eight years. The Board of Education has proposed a millage rate of 15.25, which is lower than last year’s rate of 15.902.

A rollback rate is the tax rate that would keep the amount of tax money the same as the year before – as property values go up, the county can charge a lower rate to keep the tax bill the same.

So if your home went up in value, you could still pay more in taxes even though the rate went down.

“Based on the value of your property, if you did see an increase in the value of your property, you could potentially see an increase in your taxes, but we’re not taxing it at a higher tax rate than we did in previous years. It’s actually a lower millage rate we’re proposing,” said Stephanie Clark, the chief financial officer for Liberty County schools.

Homeowners whose property has a fair market value of $175,000 would see an increase of around $26.

If the Board of Education votes to pass the new rate, it will be in effect for the 2022 tax year.

The final public hearing for the proposed millage rate will be on October 25th at 8:30 a.m. at the Liberty County Board of Education.

