Liberty Co. teacher recognized as teacher of the year by Air and Space Forces Association

HINEVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A teacher in Liberty County is out of this world! At least, her teaching style is.

A gifted resources teacher at Frank Long Elementary is being recognized for her dedication to teaching about outer space and other STEM topics.

Mrs. Becky Busby has been bringing space to her students right at Frank Long Elementary. That’s exactly why she’s received special recognition from the Air and Space Forces Association.

Mrs. Busby doesn’t keep her learning to the confines of her classroom. She’s even done experiments on a zero-gravity flight with NASA.

“I got to work for a solid year with my students, with the Air Force Association, with Civil Air Patrol, and with the military to design different types of experiments that we flew in microgravity. Just to see what would happen with that experiment versus what happens on earth,” said Mrs. Busby.

Busby’s students say she takes learning to new heights.

“Science is mostly my favorite because of Mrs. Busby. She makes it fun and entertaining and makes it a cool way to learn. We’ve done a lot of projects,” said 5th grader Kelci Allen.

This is why the Savannah Chapter of the Air and Space Forces Association is recognizing her as their teacher of the year.

“This chapter covers Augusta, Savannah, Brunswick, and Statesboro, so it’s a fairly large area of Georgia. Mrs. Busby was picked as our winner, and she’s a STEM teacher extraordinaire,” said Laurie Orth, Air and Space Forces Association, Savannah Chapter.

Busby says teaching her students about space encourages them to reach for the stars.

“A lot of our kids have never been out of our zip code. They have very limited access to resources, they have very limited access to things going on outside of our community. My goal is to give each and every one of our students, even students who are not in my classroom inspiration.”

Inspiration that lives on in her students.

“I’m going to be an astronaut for Halloween,” said 5th grader Wyatt Scheitt.

“If I don’t get into space myself, I’d rather be teaching STEM like that.”

Mrs. Busby says she plans to continue her passion for teaching not just students, but also teachers about bringing new STEM initiatives into the classroom.

