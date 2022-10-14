Local restaurant prepares for big weekend at Ogeechee Seafood Festival

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Ogeechee Seafood is three days of food, entertainment and nonstop fun.

While getting ready for this weekend is no easy task one local restaurant owner we spoke with says it’s always more than worth it.

For Bubba’s Bistro owner Mark Thomas, the Ogeechee Seafood Festival is always circled on their calendar.

“It’s something we look forward to the day the last one ends; we’re looking forward to the next one.”

Of course, Mark looks forward to it for plenty of reasons.

“We’re excited for the music. It’s a great opportunity for volunteers in the town to get together and be a small-town community.”

Plus, restaurants like Mark’s get to show off some of their best dishes.

“They see our redneck nachos which is what we’re prepping for right here. They see our shrimp and grits, which is what we’re known for, they’re legendary. Then we also do lowcountry boil because you gotta have seafood items at the seafood festival. So, for us getting the name out is huge.”

But that doesn’t come without its challenges.

“Preparation for us takes a couple weeks in advance. It’s getting our staff lined up, that’s the biggest part of the puzzle for us,” Mark says.

Then there’s the sheer amount of food.

“We have ten bushels of corn in there. We’ve got hundreds of pounds of potatoes, 600 hundred pounds of shrimp, varies verities. We’re doing about 36 butts on the grill over the course of a couple days, so we have to get all those smoked and time that out. So that’s the preplanning,” says Mark.

But at the end of the day all that extra work is more than worth it’s weight in shrimp.

“It’s just awesome. It’s just a fantastic event that we love so much. We love the vendors, it’s just great.”

