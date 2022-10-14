“Night in the Garden” masquerade ball happening tonight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tonight is a chance to raise some money for the United Way of the Coastal Empire and have a little fun while you’re at it.

You’re invited to the Kehoe Iron Works Building at the Trustees Garden of “Night in the Garden”

The Masquerade Ball is an immersive fashion experience with local designers, boutiques, music, live entertainment and of course...drinks

“Night in the Garden” is tonight from 7 p.m. to midnight.

For information on tickets, click here.

