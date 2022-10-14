Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

“Night in the Garden” masquerade ball happening tonight

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tonight is a chance to raise some money for the United Way of the Coastal Empire and have a little fun while you’re at it.

You’re invited to the Kehoe Iron Works Building at the Trustees Garden of “Night in the Garden”

The Masquerade Ball is an immersive fashion experience with local designers, boutiques, music, live entertainment and of course...drinks

“Night in the Garden” is tonight from 7 p.m. to midnight.

For information on tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing toddler believed to be dead, according to Chatham Co. Police
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Police give update on Quinton Simon, mother only suspect in toddler’s death at this time
City of Savannah evicts homeless camp under the Truman Parkway
City of Savannah evicts homeless camp under the Truman Parkway
Homeless camp
Homeless camp to be evicted by Thursday
Memorial for Quinton Simon
Police, FBI working to locate 20-month-old Quinton Simon’s body

Latest News

Georgia native plays alongside Keith Urban after suffering brain damage
Georgia native plays alongside Keith Urban after suffering brain damage
INTERVIEW: Dr. Gregory Charlop, founder of the “Women’s Sports Forum” and author of “From...
INTERVIEW: Dr. Gregory Charlop, founder of the “Women’s Sports Forum” and author of “From Soccer to C-Suite”
INTERVIEW: Actor Shemar Moore discusses show S.W.A.T.
INTERVIEW: Actor Shemar Moore discusses show S.W.A.T.
“Iron Family” documentary premieres Friday night
“Iron Family” documentary premieres Friday night