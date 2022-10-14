Sky Cams
Savannah Police locate missing 14-year-old

The Savannah Police Department is asking for helping locating a missing 14-year-old.
The Savannah Police Department is asking for helping locating a missing 14-year-old.(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update: Savannah Police says she has been located and is safe.

The Savannah Police Department is asking for helping locating a missing 14-year-old.

Marlesia Young was last seen at 5 p.m. on Thursday in Yamacraw Village.

She was wearing red and black Nike shorts and a matching shirt. Her hair is in long red and brown braids.

She is 5′2″ tall. If seen call 911.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

