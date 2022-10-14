Savannah Police searching for missing 14-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is asking for helping locating a missing 14-year-old.

Marlesia Williams was last seen at 5 p.m. on Thursday in Yamacraw Village.

#SPDMissing Marlesia Williams, 14, was last seen at 5 p.m. Oct. 13 in Yamacraw Village. She was wearing red and black Nike shorts and a matching shirt and had her hair in long red and brown braids. She is 5'2" and 130 lbs. If seen, call 911. pic.twitter.com/Z62QCeabfN — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) October 14, 2022

She was wearing red and black Nike shorts and a matching shirt. Her hair is in long red and brown braids.

She is 5′2″ tall. If seen call 911.

