Section of downtown at Broughton Ln. evacuated due to gas leak

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire has blocked off a section of downtown Savannah due to a gas leak.

The closure is from Bull Street to Broughton Street, Broughton Street to Whitaker Street, Whitaker Street to State street, and State Street to Bull Street.

Gas company crews are on scene and have capped off the leak in Broughton Lane.

Savannah Fire has blocked off a section of downtown from Whitaker to Bull & Broughton to State streets due to a gas leak. The area has been evacuated until the leak is mitigated. Gas company crews are already on scene. @cityofsavannah pic.twitter.com/yQQBIuj9xz — Savannah Fire Department (@savannahfire) October 14, 2022

