Section of downtown at Broughton Ln. evacuated due to gas leak

Gas crews have capped the leak in Broughton Street Lane.
Gas crews have capped the leak in Broughton Street Lane.(Savannah Fire Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire has blocked off a section of downtown Savannah due to a gas leak.

The closure is from Bull Street to Broughton Street, Broughton Street to Whitaker Street, Whitaker Street to State street, and State Street to Bull Street.

Gas company crews are on scene and have capped off the leak in Broughton Lane.

