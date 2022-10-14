Students injured after Wayne Co. school bus rolls over

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County School System confirms students were injured Friday morning when a school bus rolled over.

They say the bus veered off Buffalo Road and turned over. They say it happened early in the route, so the bus was not completely full.

A few students were transported to Wayne Memorial Hospital where they are being evaluated by hospital staff. The school system says initial reports indicate injuries are not critical.

