Students injured after Wayne Co. school bus rolls over

Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County School System confirms students were injured Friday morning when a school bus rolled over.

They say the bus veered off Buffalo Road and turned over. They say it happened early in the route, so the bus was not completely full.

A few students were transported to Wayne Memorial Hospital where they are being evaluated by hospital staff. The school system says initial reports indicate injuries are not critical.

