Students with special needs get early access to Ogeechee Seafood Festival

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Great Ogeechee Seafood Fest is now officially underway.

It’s a three-day event highlighting seafood and featuring live music and entertainment.

Even though gates here didn’t open until 5 p.m. this evening, organizers opened the doors a little early this afternoon for Bryan County students with special needs.

They say it’s important that everyone gets to enjoy the festival.

It’s a place that can be overwhelming for kids with special needs.

“He usually won’t do things, especially if it’s a lot of people around,” said parent Lawrissa Baker.

Lawrissa Baker’s son Nicholas has autism.

She says she usually wouldn’t bring her son to this type of event.

But organizers adjust during the festival’s Friday afternoon hours to help kids like Nicholas.

“They slow down the rides, they don’t turn on a lot of the noise so that they can have fun for a bit this morning,” said Kathryn Johnson, the CEO of the Richmond Hill-Bryan County Chamber of Commerce.

Organizers say it’s a chance for these students to experience the fun…just like everyone else.

Kathryn Johnson/CEO, Richmond Hill-Bryan County Chamber of Commerce: “A lot of these students can’t handle the noise and a lot of stuff like that and just the crowds. It’s very overwhelming. So we want to give them an opportunity to come with their families because otherwise, they probably wouldn’t come to the event at all.”

And for Baker…

*nats of cheering*

…seeing Nicholas enjoy the festival meant the world.

Lawrissa Baker/Parent: “They allow them to come out and enjoy the festivities without the crowds, the lights, the noise and they can have fun. And the fact that he got to ride the rides and go around and enjoy it was everything to me.”

LIVE: The Special Needs Day at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Fest is a longstanding tradition.

As for the rest of the evening here…live music just got underway a short time ago.

There’s still time to get here.

Gates will be open to 10 tonight and the festival runs through Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.