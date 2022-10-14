Vendors prepare for the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Gates opened at the 23rd annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival.

There 30 vendors just for food alone.

And with 20,000 people expected over the course of this three day festival, these vendors say they had to bring a lot of food.

From grilling to chopping, it’s all hands on deck as vendors prepare for the first day of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival.

“We got a pretty good feel of it from last year. Last year was really good, so we’re prepared this year,” said Randy Shustz.

Randy Shustz owns Real Cajun Cookin.

He says this is the second year he and his wife traveled from Florida to cook at the festival and they didn’t pack lightly.

“50 pounds of alligator meat, 50 pounds of crawfish tail meat, 60 pounds of catfish, 100 pounds of shrimp, and 150 pounds of rice. I’ll probably cook for about 300 through 400 plates tonight.”

Across the hall, a continued focus on giving back.

“The money we raise goes towards all the local families with children who have SMA,” said Heath Meguiar, a member of SMA Angels Charity.

Heath Meguiar is working with his family to run a fish taco stand.

All the proceeds going to help local children with Spinal Muscular Atrophy…a neuromuscular disease.

“Everything here is donated, it just feels good to my heart to have good, local people raising money for good needs.”

Back at Real Cajun Cookin,’ Shustz continues to stock up as he says he’s excited to return to the festival.

“It’s probably in the top five for sure.”

The festival will stay open until 10 p.m. tonight and will reopen at 11 a.m. tomorrow morning.

A full lineup of food concerts and drinks expected over the course of the three days.

