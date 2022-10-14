Sky Cams
Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison after son killed in crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd.

Madrina Phyllinda McCay
Madrina Phyllinda McCay(Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A mother who was charged in the car crash that killed her teenage son has been sentenced.

According to court documents, Madrina McCay will serve 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to first degree vehicular homicide.

Charges of driving under the influence and another vehicular homicide charge were dropped as part of a plea deal.

According to Georgia State Patrol, McCay was traveling north on Johnny Mercer Boulevard last September when the car crashed into a tree on the passenger’s side near Turner Rock Road.

Her 12-year-old son Logan McCay was sitting in the passenger seat at the time and died.

