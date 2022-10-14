World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Neighbors and loved ones of a Statesboro World War II veteran gathered with him this afternoon to celebrate his birthday.

One resident at Bethany proves the old saying “you’re only as old as you feel”.

At 102 years of age, Mr. Eule Akins stepped out of the antique Packard automobile ready for a party. His daughter and everyone else dressed for a Roaring 20′s themed party to mark the occasion.

Loved ones from five generations of the family sent their love and best wishes. They say it’s a blessing to have him still around to lead five generations of the family.

They sprung the party on him last minute.

“At first, he wasn’t excited. He just wanted to sit in his chair. But as he sees people and visits with them, he’s excited now,” said daughter Delores Fleming.

Akins served with the 10th Mountain Division in World War II and was inducted into the division’s Hall of Fame in 2019.

