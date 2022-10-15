Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah Fire Department responds to warehouse fire

Warehouse fire
Warehouse fire(Savannah Fire Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department put out a warehouse fire at Cornwall and Hastings Street Saturday.

Officials say, they prevented flames from extending to other businesses.

No injuries were reported.

They’re also unaware of anyone being inside the building at the time of the fire.

Stick with WTOC for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Police give update on Quinton Simon, mother only suspect in toddler’s death at this time
City of Savannah evicts homeless camp under the Truman Parkway
City of Savannah evicts homeless camp under the Truman Parkway
Memorial for Quinton Simon
Police, FBI working to locate 20-month-old Quinton Simon’s body
Madrina Phyllinda McCay
Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison after son killed in crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd.
Records reveal history of toddler’s mother

Latest News

One person shot in the back in Friday night shooting in Savannah
Liberty Co. board of education proposes millage rate increase
THE News at 6
Liberty Co. board of education proposes millage rate increase
Madrina Phyllinda McCay
Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison after son killed in crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd.