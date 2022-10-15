Savannah Fire Department responds to warehouse fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department put out a warehouse fire at Cornwall and Hastings Street Saturday.

Officials say, they prevented flames from extending to other businesses.

No injuries were reported.

They’re also unaware of anyone being inside the building at the time of the fire.

Stick with WTOC for updates.

The Savannah Fire Department is on the scene of a warehouse fire at Hastings and Cornwall streets in Carver Heights. @cityofsavannah pic.twitter.com/SpN0UeEDKI — Savannah Fire Department (@savannahfire) October 15, 2022

