Tybee community celebrating the island’s 135th Birthday

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday is a special day for Tybee as the community celebrates the island’s 135th birthday!

Everyone was invited out to Memorial Park to enjoy cupcakes and activities to celebrate the wonderful things that Tybee has accomplished in its 135 years.

Tybee was incorporated on Georgia’s northernmost barrier island on Oct. 15, 1887.

For some time, it was known as the Town of Savannah Beach.

Then, by the early 1900s Tybee had developed into a popular year-round community with stores, schools, community buildings and hundreds of residents.

At Thursday night’s council meeting Mayor Shirley Sessions signed a proclamation, proclaiming the next week as a celebration of Tybee’s 135th birthday.

Assistant City Manager Michelle Owens says she’s proud of how far Tybee has come and looks forward to 135 more years.

“We’re just feeling really grateful lately that we’ve weathered storms. We were lucky that we did not get a hit from Hurricane Ian, we were very concerned about that and so we’re feeling lucky about that. We’ve weathered COVID-19, so we’re just here in the park for a lot of reasons feeling blessed and lucky to be on Tybee,” Michelle Owens said.

If you’d like to participate in any of the other birthday celebrations throughout the week click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

