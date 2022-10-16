Sky Cams
Dylan’s Saturday Night Foreccast

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER(WTOC)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Tomorrow morning, I’ll look for starting temps to be in the mid to lower-50s. Throughout the day, I’ll look for sunny skies. It’ll be another perfect day for any outdoor activities you have planned or any events you plan on attending.

By tomorrow afternoon, I’ll look for highs to be back in the mid to lower-80s for most. We should also keep those warmer temps as we head into the work week. Then, our next stronger cold front comes through that evening. This will put morning temps into the mid-50s Tuesday and bring more scattered rain chances through the area throughout the day and in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Then, the chilly weather set in throughout the rest of the work week. I’m currently looking for starting temps on Wednesday and Thursday to be in the upper-30s to lower-40s around the area, with highs staying in the 60s until Friday. Then, we should warm back into the 70s going into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

