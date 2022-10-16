Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts

Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn.((AP Photo/Wade Payne))
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has fined Tennessee $100,000 for a wild, field-storming celebration after a win over Alabama.

Meanwhile, the school is seeking donations to replace the goalposts.

The league announced the fine for the school’s second violation of the access to competition area policy.

The first came after a basketball game against Florida in 2006.

The third-ranked Volunteers knocked off No. 6 Alabama 52-49 on a last-play field goal Saturday at Neyland Stadium. It ended a 15-game losing streak to the Tide.

Fans stormed the field, ripped up one of the goalposts and heaved it into the Tennessee River.

Fans carrying the goalpost through Knoxville and this video of them throwing part of the goalpost into the Tennessee River.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person shot in the back in Friday night shooting in Savannah
Madrina Phyllinda McCay
Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison after son killed in crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd.
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Police give update on Quinton Simon, mother only suspect in toddler’s death at this time
Georgia native plays alongside Keith Urban after suffering brain damage
Georgia native plays alongside Keith Urban after suffering brain damage
City of Savannah evicts homeless camp under the Truman Parkway
City of Savannah evicts homeless camp under the Truman Parkway

Latest News

Police Lights
Crash causes delays on I-95 at HWY-21 near Port Wentworth
This image provided by the U.S. Coast Guard shows Coast Guard law enforcement crews aiding...
98 migrants rescued from boat off Florida coast lacked food
The daughter of one of the California serial killer's victims speaks out.
Daughter of California serial killer victim speaks out
FILE - FEMA had approved $420 million statewide for lodging and home repair assistance for...
Lessons from Hurricane Michael being applied to Ian recovery