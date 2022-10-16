Thousands gathering at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy day 2 at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival with thousands gathering in Richmond Hill.

Singer Deana Carter and headliner John Michael Montgomery drew thousands on day 2 of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival.

“I got to see my future husband John Michael Montgomery,” Attendee Heather Hollywood said.

“Is he single or is he married?”

“That’s beside the point, one day, you never know. I’ve seen him every time he comes to Savannah since the 90′s so I gotta do it.”

The crowds extending to the food pavilion as thousands waited for a bite of seafood from more than 30 vendors.

“It’s huge, the amount of people here, it’s crazy. Yesterday it wasn’t as busy, but I like to see all the people that come out,” Nyla Galarza said.

“Love the bacon wrapped shrimp. I’ve done more eating than anything else. I’m probably about to get some more food. I’m looking at some crab cakes,” Hollywood says.

But it wasn’t all about seafood organizers also awarding Daniel Siding Barbecue with the best non seafood at this year’s festival.

“Richmond Hill is my home, my hometown. I’ve been around the world and I come back home to Richmond Hill. And I’m glad I did because I have the best BBQ in the world,” Donald Singleton, Daniel Siding BBQ said.

As visitors say this crowd is the biggest they’ve seen in years.

“It’s good to see everybody out. Everybody’s out here enjoying themselves, having a good time and getting some good fresh air,” Attendee Shawn Brinson said.

