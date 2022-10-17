HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Food will be front and center, but it will share the stage with tradition, history and culture later this month at the 6th Annual Gullah Food Festival on Hilton Head Island.

Dr. Louise Cohen is the founder of the Gullah Museum of Hilton Head and Nell Hay is a current board member.

They both joined WTOC on Morning Break with details on this increasingly popular event.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.