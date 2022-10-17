$8 million needed to fix Lowcountry town’s flooding issues

PORT ROYAL, Sc. (WTOC) - Almost $8 million has been allotted to fix flooding issues in one Lowcountry area.

Flooding isn’t just a recent problem in the Lowcountry and especially in Port Royal, but the town’s manager said over the past few months, it’s been different than before.

“In the last 20 years that I’ve been here we’re seeing water in places that we never saw water before,” Town Manager, Port Royal Van Willis said.

The improvements will be focused in the Shell Point area, where flooding is common.

”We’re looking at upsizing pipes, increasing capacity and drainage conveyances, and then installing tide gates,” Beaufort County Environmental Engineer Julianna Corbin said.

Essentially all of those actions are meant to control the water a bit more when it comes in high volumes.

”Water’s going to flow where it wants but if we can encourage it to flow where we want it to flow and when we want it to flow, that’ll be a step in the right direction.”

The town knows that’s a tall task, but says they appreciate the county’s efforts to help.

“Storm water doesn’t care if you’re in the county or the town of Port Royal, it’s going to go where it’s going to go so it’s a benefit to everybody that lives over there.”

Construction is scheduled to start next summer and take two years, with the price tag already set.

”We expect this to cost $7.5 million from design all the way through closeout of construction.”

She says the county’s storm water utility fund will pay for most of the project and they’ve applied for grants to cover the rest.

