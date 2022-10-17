Sky Cams
Beaufort County Library System looking to add 6th library location in Port Royal

Port Royal
Port Royal(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first steps have been taken to bring a new resource to one area of the Lowcountry.

Right now, there are a handful of public libraries spread out across Beaufort County, but none of them are here in the town of Port Royal. That could soon change though.

“The Beaufort County Library System is looking to add a sixth library location here in Port Royal. They’re exploring the concept of opening a new library here in the building behind me. It is currently a vacant county-owned building that used to be a senior center, but they’re looking to add the library to it.”

The county says the building needs minor repairs that would cost around $250,000, and they will look to get the plan approved in the early months of next year.

“Port Royal is a growing community and we want to provide everyone the opportunity to access the library’s amenities so this is a perfect location.”

The county hopes to have the library open by summer of 2023.

