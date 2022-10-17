Bryan Co. elections officials expecting large turnout during early voting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Voters are now casting their ballots across Georgia including in Bryan County.

LL: Bryan County elections officials are anticipating a large turnout even during early voting.

As closely watched races draw people to the polls.

A steady flow of voters at this Richmond Hill polling place on the first day of early voting.

“I haven’t sat down once. Usually we get to sit down and rest a bit. No it’s constant,” Elections Worker Tia Thompson said.

This election the race for Governor, a U-S congressional seat, and a U-S Senate seat are expected to draw many to the polls.

“Definitely the Warnock/Walker race for sure,” Voter Adam Durden said.

“The Governor’s race, the US Senate race,” Voter Pastor Dahenri Thurmond said.

County officials say turnout was high in the first hours of polls opening today.

“We had 300 people come out to vote already this morning, which is a great turnout for just 4 hours. So, we encourage everyone that’s registered in Bryan County to please come out and vote. This is a big election for the state of Georgia and for Bryan County,” Bryan County Communications Manager Matthew Kent said.

“Pretty much it’s been constant since 8:00. And everything is, so far, going smooth from what I’ve seen,” Thompson said.

The county says all elections workers have been trained to use voting machines ahead of the expected onslaught of voters.

“We are fully staffed up. We actually had way more applications than we needed. So that’s a great thing for the citizens so they can get the help that they need,” Kent said.

As voters say that very turnout is what drew them to vote early.

“Beat the crowd. You never know what the schedule is going to be like on election day. So, why not get it over with?” Voter Adam Durden said.

There are some local measures on the ballot in Bryan County including a referendum to change the sale time of alcohol in the county on Sundays.

Bryan County early voting locations:

Pembroke City Hall: 353 Main St.

Richmond Hill Rec Dept: 508 Timber Trail Rd.

October 17 – November 4 8am-4pm

Saturdays, October 22/29 9am-4pm

