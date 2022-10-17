Sky Cams
Chatham County Police Department searching for missing man

Derek Ramone San Juan
Derek Ramone San Juan
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a missing man.

They say he left home without his cell phone and medication, and hasn’t been at his residence since early Saturday.

Derek Ramone San Juan, 30, was last seen at his home.

San Juan is 6′0 and weighs 210lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos along both arms and hands, and on his back.

San Juan may be driving his father’s vehicle, which is a black 2006 Chrysler Pacifica with GA tag TEP 9688.

Call police if you know his whereabouts or have any information about San Juan.

You can call 9-1-1 or our non-emergency number at 912-652-6500.

Missing man car
Missing man car(WTOC)

