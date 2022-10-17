CJ Cup tees off this Thursday at Congaree Golf Club

JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The PGA Tour has returned to the Lowcountry for this week’s CJ Cup in South Carolina.

The tournament will bring some of the world’s best and most recognizable golfers to Congaree this week.

Monday was a relatively quiet day at Congaree as preparations begin for the CJ Cup in South Carolina.

There were just a few players on the course getting a practice round in today. We saw several caddies getting a lay of the land today.

A few other players stuck to the practice range Monday.

Several players in this week’s field played in the Zozo Championship played in Japan this weekend, so travel is also forcing many to a later start than usual.

But what a strong field it is with six of the top ten players in the World Golf Rankings teeing it up this week in Ridgeland, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm.

Things will pick up over the next few days as first round play tees off Thursday morning at Congaree.

