Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Tomorrow morning, I’ll look for starting temps to be in the lower-60s. Throughout the day, I’ll look for mostly cloudy skies. We’ll continue tracking a few light shower chances throughout the day.

By tomorrow afternoon, I’ll look for highs to be back in the mid to lower-80s for most. Then, our next stronger cold front comes through later tomorrow night. As this happens, we could see a few strong to severe storms closer to the coast. Right now, these chances a low. If we do see anything, I’ll look for it to be closer to the coast, with gust winds and some small hail chances.

This front will put morning temps into the mid-50s Tuesday, with few lingering rain chances around the area throughout the early morning hours. Then, the chilly weather and sunny skies set in throughout the rest of the work week. I’m currently looking for starting temps on Wednesday and Thursday to be in the upper-30s to lower-40s around the area, with highs staying in the 60s until Friday. Then, we should warm back into the 70s going into next weekend.

