Early voting begins in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some Chatham County voters are casting their ballot as early as possible. Early voting started today in Georgia and will go until November 4th.

Officials say most people will choose to vote early and that is easy to believe after seeing today’s turnout.

Some people said they were waiting in line to cast their vote for one to two hours. However, they say it’s well worth the wait.

Many were in high spirits since the weather is great and there are tents out here which are new for voters and water as well.

The line backed up here around 11 this morning. Officials say lines are expected to be longer early in the day these next three weeks of early voting.

There are five locations to choose from to vote early, including at the Board of Elections on Eisenhower Dr., Mosquito Control, the Civic Center, Islands Library and Southwest Library.

The Board of Elections location will be accepting voters from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. You have from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to vote at those other four locations.

Standing in line for more than an hour, Charles Casteel says he appreciates the free water and tents for voters and encourages others to let their voice be heard.

“I am concerned about the way the country is going or not going and there’s been a lot of activity to curtail what we do and trying to prohibit us from doing certain things. Voting is the voice that we have. That’s the only thing that we have and they cannot suppress that,” Charles Casteel.

Whether it’s their first time voting or they’ve waited through this before, sticking out the long wait is worth representing themselves during such a big election.

“Many people in my generation aren’t voting as much as in older generations and I just think it’s really important that we have a say in our government and things that are controlling us,’ said first time voter, Mary Lemburg.

“If we vote then we can get some of the things that we accomplished. Instead of sitting back whining about it, we need to get out there and just vote and make it better,” said early voter Angelique King.

If weekdays are too busy for you to come out, you can also vote on the weekend of October 22nd and 23rd and the following weekend on the 29th and 30th.

To keep up with those long lines, you can see wait times at the different early voting polls on the county elections website.

When you come, don’t forget you will need a form of ID to cast your vote.

Early voting does end on Friday November 4th and Election Day is November 8th.

