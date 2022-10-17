First Tee curriculum being taught in local schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the last two summers hundreds of kids have had the chance to learn about golf because the First Tee has returned to Savannah.

But now, the program’s broader impact is reaching thousands with First Tee curriculum being taught in local elementary schools, and the lessons often go beyond the game.

Colin Crawford is not the typical golf instructor.

“My dad tried to get me into golf but I didn’t like it, I wasn’t good at it. But that doesn’t mean I’m not going to teach it,” Crawford said.

That makes the Richmond Hill Elementary PE teacher like a growing number of teachers in the Coastal Empire who are incorporating First Tee curriculum into their lesson plans.

And it’s what has expanded the impact of the First Tee of Savannah in its second year since restarting here.

“This is only my second year teaching, so any free equipment I can get to get the ball rolling, I’m super excited.”

The First Tee’s national initiative is to create greater access to golf. One way of doing that is getting into schools as they now are doing here.

So far, 15 public schools in Chatham and Bryan County are using the program - introducing almost 8,000 kids to the game.

“I like it. It’s an activity and I love activities,” said Amariya Jordan.

“You get to play physical games, but not like tag,” said Mossimo Naputi.

The First Tee is also a child-development program and their in-school games are designed to teach more than golf.

“We always start with a warmup and all kinds of different exercises. We get in different teams, so they’re learning the social aspect of teamwork and cheering for teammates, they’re going one at a time, working on holding that club correctly, swinging and keeping the club close to the floor. You’ve got to stay safe at all times.”

Maybe that’s the only lesson these kids will learn in their new golf class.

“To be careful. To make sure you don’t hurt anyone or hit anyone,” said Hank Goodman.

But the hope is that at least some of them discover an interest in school that they eventually pursue outside of school through the First Tee.

“Students don’t get that exposure to different sports like golf. So, it’s good that I can do this.”

