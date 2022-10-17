Ga. early voting begins Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Election Day is just a few weeks away and if you’re looking to get ahead of the curve and avoid long lines at the polls, you can vote early starting Monday in Georgia.

People at the Board of Elections office say they expect most people will choose to vote early.

We always like to remind people that early voting operates the exact same way as Election Day. You’ll present your ID at the polling site, get your voting card that slides into the voting machine, and then you make your selections down the ballot. For Chatham County voters you have five early voting site to choose from.

You can vote at any of them regardless of the precinct you live in. Doors open at the main office, off of Eisenhower Drive, at 8 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. The other sites are Mosquito Control, the Civic Center, Islands Library and Southwest Library. They’re open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Colin McRae with the Chatham County Board of Registrars says to expect the longer lines to be in the earlier hours of the day, but if you want to know before you go, there’s an alert system in place on the county’s elections website where you can check wait times at the polls.

“You might be headed to the main office and you see there’s an hour wait time there, but you look and you see that the Civic Center has a 10 minute wait time it might be worth your effort to go down to the Civic Center if you have the means of getting down there,” McRae said.

Early voting lasts for three weeks. McRae says they do have more weekend hours this election cycle than ever before. Saturday voting takes place on Oct. 22 and 29. Sunday voting will be held on Oct. 23 and 30. The last day is Nov. 4, the Friday before Election Day.

Drop boxes for absentee voting are only available during the early voting period and they’re only located at a few polling sites in Chatham County.

McRae says the county used to have 11 drop boxes for absentee ballots, but after Senate Bill 202 passed there are only three. These three can be found at the main elections office on Eisenhower, Mosquito Control and Islands Library.

Also, because they have to be inside now, you can’t just drive up at any time and drop your ballot in the box. You can only drop it off during early voting hours. Absentee ballots were mailed out starting on Oct. 10, so you might not have yours yet.

Don’t panic because they’re being mailed out until the 28. If, at that point, you still don’t have yours you can call the elections office and they will assist you. The 28th is also the last day to submit your application for an absentee ballot. McRae encourages people to keep track of their ballot status on the Secretary of State website under the My Voter Page.

“It’ll show if your application has been received, if your ballot has been mailed, if your ballot has been received. A lot of the questions we get at our customer service desks is ‘hey, what’s the status of my absentee ballot?’ You can kind of get out ahead of that by going to the MVP page.”

As a reminder, if you’re mailing in your absentee ballot, McRae says to mail it in at least seven to 10 days before Election Day. If they don’t have it by 7 p.m. on Election Day, it won’t be counted.

Don’t forget you do need to provide a valid photo ID to vote here in Georgia. This could be a driver’s license, passport or military ID for example, if you aren’t voting early in-person and are voting by way of an absentee ballot.

For a list of the voting locations and hours you can head to their website.

