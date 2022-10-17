Georgia Southern student killed by airplane propeller in Bulloch Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 21-year-old Georgia Southern student died after being hit by a airplane propeller Sunday.

Officials say a single-engine Cessna 172 with four people on board landed without incident at Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport around 10:35 p.m.

After the plane taxied to the ramp area, the 21-year-old got out and was struck by the propeller.

The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide all updates.

