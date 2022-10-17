Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival sees big turnout over the weekend

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival came to an end yesterday with thousands in attendance.

Richmond Hill businesses close to the festival grounds say that increase in foot traffic this weekend lead to an increase in sales.

The manager of a nearby Mexican restaurant says that he’s worked during festival weekends for several years.

He says that even though his restaurant isn’t directly tied to the festival, the increase in people coming to the area leads to more business for him and puts Richmond Hill on the map for many.

“It gets our name out. You get to give your business to the crowd that you don’t typically see that’s maybe coming from the surrounding counties that have maybe never been to Richmond Hill or are kind of new here. So it brings out a lot of new faces, gets your name out a little bit more. It’s always a good week when the seafood festival is here,” said Zach Sikes, manager of El Porto Restaurant.

Many businesses also cashed in this weekend by running shuttles to the festival and selling spaces in their parking lots.

